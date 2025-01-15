CPW Commission makes decisions on hunting season with changes implemented starting in early March

COLORADO — The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission made some regulatory changes to the hunting season at their most recent CPW Commission meeting on January 8.

Implementation of the changes will begin at the start of the season, March 2, 2025.

Statewide changes include changes to season dates, limited license areas, quotas, and manner of take provisions. These changes include the following game;



bighorn sheep

mountain goats

deer

elk

pronghorn antelope

moose

bears

The CPW has also removed the ability to take coyotes by a hunter with an unfilled big-game license.

There will be changes to the 2025-2029 big game season structure. Additionally, the CPW has incorporated new dates and season schedules.

One change by the CPW Commission is the limit of Wildlife Refuge Permits for Elk. Previously the CPW had limited the permits to five annually, but their new plan states that the permits will be given on a yearly case-by-case basis.

Licenses for big games have been reduced in many areas but increased in others.

For Colorado residents and nonresidents, archery and rifle permits for Rams (males) and Ewes (females) have decreased.

For Colorado residents, permits for rifle hunting mountain goats have increased for either sex and females. Nonresident permits have not changed.

Mountain lion harvest limits have decreased significantly from 674 to 610 per season. The mountain lion season begins mid-November and ends March 31 of the following year.

Small game permits (except migratory birds) have also had some changes, with the CPW now requiring a turkey permit for all wild turkey hunting.

For a comprehensive list of license types and their requirements, click here.





