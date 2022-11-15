Bicyclist identified in fatal October crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A bicyclist was identified in a fatal bicycle crash that happened on Oct. 26. The driver of the vehicle is now being charged.

The crash happened on Oct. 26 at the intersection of Vindicator Dr. and Winter Haven Dr. near Eagleview Middle School in Colorado Springs.

According to officers on the scene, the driver of the vehicle failed to yield to the bicyclist while making a left turn. The front passenger side of the vehicle struck the bicycle, and the bicyclist sustained serious injuries after being knocked off of the bike.

The bicyclist was treated on scene for injuries by the Colorado Springs Police Department and American Medical Response before being transported to a local hospital.

On Oct. 29, the bicyclist passed away from their injuries. The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified the deceased bicyclist as 44-year-old Jocelyn Harris of Colorado Springs.

The driver of the vehicle, 60-year-old Haeja Helfrich, has been charged.

Alcohol and speed are not considered factors, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

This was the 49th fatal traffic crash this year in Colorado Springs.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.