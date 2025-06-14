Bicyclist identified from deadly crash last month in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A bicyclist who died following a crash last month on the north east side of Colorado Springs has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 44-year-old Thomas Kenny.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on May 31 near the intersection of North Stone Avenue and Nicholas Boulevard, which is located on the north east side of Colorado Springs.

The crash involved Kenny and a vehicle. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), they are still investigating the crash at this time.

Following the crash, Kenny was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries on June 6.

This is the 16th deadly crash in the city this year, according to CSPD. At this time last year, they say there were 24 traffic deaths.

___

Fraud in the summer: One Pueblo family approached by a woman claiming to be a landscaper These people may promise to spruce up your yard, but if you're not careful, you could get left in the weeds, out of money, and with no work done. Fraud in the summer: One Pueblo family approached by a woman claiming to be a landscaper

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.