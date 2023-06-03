Beware of what fish you consume, some contain high levels of mercury

Watch Now
After coming home from a long day of fishing, you may want to cook your catch for dinner, but we have a reminder that not all fish are safe to eat.
If you're coming how from a long day of fishing, keep in mind, all fish are not safe to eat. Nearly all fish contain mercury, which can be harmful if you eat too much.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, small mouth and large mouth basses contain high levels of mercury.

Bigger and older fish seem to also contain high amounts of mercury, while rainbow trout, brook trout, and lake trout contain lower levels.

Cooking and cleaning the fish does not remove the mercury, so be sure to eat fish with higher levels in moderation.

For more information, visit the Colorado Environmental Public Health Tracking Website.
