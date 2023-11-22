Berthoud Pass paving project complete just in time for ski season

BERTHOUD PASS, Colo. — A busy stretch of Berthoud Pass that leads to a popular ski resort is finally in good condition.

Back in May, Dour Denver news partner reported the poor road conditions on Berthoud Pass. The road, which many drivers take to visit Winter Park, was filled with potholes. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) recently wrapped up its resurfacing project.

“It opens up and everything is smooth now,” said Fraser resident Ted Williams.

Williams drives his jeep on Berthoud Pass all the time. He said it was a rough go for a while with all the potholes.

“It was horrible. People were dodging potholes left and right. After driving enough to get to know where the holes are and prepare for them, but it’s much better now,” said Williams.

In fact, Williams’ son lost control by Mary Jane Road back in April. He said his son couldn’t avoid a pothole due to oncoming traffic and flipped his jeep. The wheel broke and took him directly into the guardrail. Thankfully, he walked away with minor injuries.

CDOT paved the pass between August and October with construction costing around $7 million.

“It went really smoothly in large part because of our partnership with Grand County. We really appreciate their ability to allow more commercial traffic or construction traffic through the Grand County area,” said Region 3 communications manager for CDOT Elise Thatcher.

CDOT and the contractor they worked with completed a 10-mile stretch of the pass, laying more than 250,000-square yards of two-inch thick asphalt. State transportation officials said the severe winter we had this past year was the primary cause for all the potholes. They’re hoping this winter is different.

“This year we are pulling in more crews from the side of the pass closest to I-70, pulling in crews from the Empire area as well as Craig area,” said Thatcher.

Williams said he’s glad the state finally listened to residents’ complaints.

“I really have to give credit to the locals up here. Got into the newspaper and pressured our local reps and put pressure on the state to get this road done. It was needed for quite a while and got overlooked for too long,” said Williams. “Now it’s up to the drivers. Slow down and take your time. We are here not going anywhere. Let’s try and get home safe.”

CDOT said it’s continuing to build the team as we head into winter. It’s still hiring for open positions based right next to the pass.