Man dead after drowning in John Martin Reservoir Tuesday afternoon

Possible Drowning
Bent County Sheriff's Office
Possible Drowning
Posted at 2:48 PM, Jul 09, 2024

BENT COUNTY — A man is dead after drowning in John Martin Reservoir Tuesday afternoon, according to the Bent County Sheriff's Office.

In a Facebook post around noon, the sheriff's office said they were investigating.

In a phone call to our newsroom, the sheriff's office says the man's body has been taken to the Bent County Coroner's Office for identification. They say his name will not be released at this time, but they believe he is in his 40s or 50s.

Based on the initial investigation, the sheriff's office said they believe the man fell off his boat and couldn't swim.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

