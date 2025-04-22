Bed and Breakfast Inn reacts to post-Spring holiday travel

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Monday after Easter, local Mary Taylor says it’s one part of the year where traffic around the park dies down. But it only lasts a short time.

“It’s after work, it’s nice out," said Taylor. “It’s kind of a downtime, but we have tourism all year.”

That “all-year” impact is taking effect in the city’s lodging industry. Recent reports by real estate analysis company CoStar and hotel booking platform Luxury Link show Colorado Springs outpacing several cities in hotels added.

But with more options, are lodges in the area getting enough folks in the door? Spurs N'Lace innkeeper Arlene Lanman said it's business as usual at her Bed & Breakfast.

“I had been in this bed and breakfast probably 50 nights before I purchased it," said Lanman. “Start of COVID, there was nine or 10 Bed and Breakfast(s) in Colorado Springs. Now we're down to six.”

Lanman says she hosted a group from overseas during the space symposium, but this time of year is quieter than most.

“We will start in (the) middle of May," said Lanman. "Be solid house full. June, July, August, half a house in September and then one or two guests after that.”

___





Teller Commissioner says Forest Service lost 40% Colorado firefighting capacity Teller County Commissioner Dan Williams said a Forest Service employee recently revealed the agency was facing a 40% reduction in firefighting capability in the state of Colorado following massive federal cuts. Teller County Commissioner says Forest Service lost 40% firefighting capacity in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.