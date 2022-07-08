Beaver Creek introduces two new patrol puppies

BEAVER CREEK — The town of Beaver Creek introduced two new patrol puppies that will learn to assist with avalanche rescues.

Ruby, a 13-week-old lab, and Telli, a nine-week-old golden retriever will spend the next year growing and training with their handlers.

Ruby is from Pierce, CO, and is handled by a sixth-year patroller, Toby. Telli is from New Castle, CO, and is handled by a fourth-year patroller, Gavin.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.