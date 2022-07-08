Watch Now
Beaver Creek introduces two new patrol puppies

Ruby and Telli will learn how to be avalanche rescuers next year
Beaver Creek Resort
Posted at 4:04 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 18:04:23-04

BEAVER CREEK — The town of Beaver Creek introduced two new patrol puppies that will learn to assist with avalanche rescues.

Ruby, a 13-week-old lab, and Telli, a nine-week-old golden retriever will spend the next year growing and training with their handlers.

Ruby is from Pierce, CO, and is handled by a sixth-year patroller, Toby. Telli is from New Castle, CO, and is handled by a fourth-year patroller, Gavin.

