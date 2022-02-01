Be prepared: Weather shifting from warm to potentially dangerous

EL PASO COUNTY — There is an abrupt weather shift about to happen in Southern Colorado. "Here we are sitting out here, it's probably 50 some odd degrees. It's beautiful out here,” said Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management (PPROEM), Director, Jim Reid. He wants people to enjoy the beautiful weather while also recognizing, weather requiring respect will take its place in just a day. "I think people you know they get somewhat complacent."

The forecast is for snow falling from Tuesday evening all the way to Wednesday evening. The extended storm will also come with temperatures dropping well below freezing.

The storm is expected to leave a significant amount of snow. Combined with the cold, it is reason to avoid getting caught outside.

Reid asks residents to make sure they have what they need well before the storm arrives. "The thought process is, if you wait until you see the snow, you're probably too late to get prepared."

It means having emergency food, a blanket, as well as a cell phone and charger in your vehicle, just in case you get stuck. Better, is making sure you are ahead of the storm and in a safe place before roads get snow covered and slick.