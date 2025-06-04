Be aware of fraudulent text messages claiming to be from the DMV

COLORADO (KOAA) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says to be aware of fraudulent text messages claiming to be from the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

**SCAM ALERT** We've been made aware of a fraudulent text message claiming to be from the "Colorado Department of Vehicles (DMV)". The Colorado DMV will never text you about tolls or tickets. If you receive a suspicious text, don’t click on any links and do not share personal or… pic.twitter.com/gyvEoGiZTw — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) June 4, 2025

CSP says the Colorado DMV will never text you about tolls or tickets. If you receive a suspicious text, you are asked not to click any links and not to share any personal or financial information.

If you believe you've fallen victim to one of these texts, you are asked to do the following:



Immediately change your passwords for any accounts that may have been compromised.

Contact your bank or financial institution to report the incident and take any necessary steps to protect your accounts, such as freezing them or monitoring for suspicious activity.

Consider a fraud alert or credit freeze. To start layering protection, you might want to place a fraud alert or credit freeze on your credit file with all three of the primary credit bureaus. This makes it harder for fraudsters to open new accounts in your name.

Stay Vigilant. Fraud, especially identity theft, might not be immediately apparent. It is vital to keep your finger on your financial pulse in the coming weeks and months.

For more information on these fraudulent text messages, visit the Colorado DMV's website.

___

Air Force Academy Dean of Faculty Brig. General Linell Letendre Retires Amid Faculty Cuts Concerns Brigadier General Linell Letendre has retired after leading the Air Force Academy's academic efforts since 2019. Her departure raises concerns as potential civilian faculty cuts loom, which critics say could impact the academy's academic standards and accreditation. The retirement ceremony highlighted Letendre's commitment to education, despite the controversy surrounding looming budget reductions. Air Force Academy Dean of Faculty Brig. General Linell Letendre Retires Amid Faculty Cuts Concerns

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.