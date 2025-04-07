Battle over 27-story apartment building in downtown Colorado Springs continues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Someone has appealed the decision to approve a 27-story apartment complex in downtown Colorado Springs, leading to a special city council meeting on Monday.

The O'Neil Group and VeLa are behind the project called "ONE VeLa." In February, the Downtown Review Board unanimously approved the plans for the complex at Costilla Street and Sahwatch Street. Once finished, the building would be the tallest in Olympic City USA.

The developers point to the following as benefits for Colorado Springs:

-Add 400 homes and more than 8,000 square feet of retail space

-Add thousands of local jobs and millions in tax revenue

-Attract critical workforce to Colorado Springs

-During construction: 1,700+ jobs and $160 million in local income the first year

Click hereto view the plan being presented in the special city council meeting.

Dianne Bridges has been vocal about the proposed height of the building, which is expected to be 50 to 68 feet taller than the current tallest building in Colorado Springs, the Wells Fargo Tower. Click here to read the presentation Bridges is expected to share on Monday.

Bridges points to the following as her reason to appeal the decision:

-Building Height Does Not Meet Community Standards

-Precedent or Unlawful Spot-Zoning

-Premature and Void for Vagueness

Bridges also feels the entire community has not had its voice heard, believing that the skyline belongs to all residents and more input is needed on the project. An online petition has gathered nearly 7,000 signatures titled "Allow the Citizens to Vote! Save our Beautiful City! Save our Skies!"

The developers are also including 40 units of affordable housing, restricted to 100% Average Median Income or below for 25 years. They also plan to include a parking garage on the first four floors, featuring about 430 spaces for tenants and 22 spaces for retail.

Breakdown of the proposed 400 units:

-Studio 40%

-1-bed 26%

-2-bed 33%

-3-bed 1%

-Affordable housing 10%

The special city council meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Monday, where council members will vote to either reject the appeal or accept it.

A timeline on the project isn't completely clear given the appeal, but One VeLa has shared to social media in recent months that they are "coming in 2026."





