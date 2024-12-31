Bars and restaurants prepare for big New Year's Eve crowds in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — To ring in the new year, many people will celebrate at bars and restaurants in Colorado Springs. Several businesses downtown said New Year’s Eve is a great night for business.

Unloading trucks, stacking boxes of beer, and placing full bottles of alcohol on the shelves are just a few of the sights in downtown Colorado Springs on Tuesday morning. Many bars and restaurants prepare for the New Year’s Eve celebration.

“Everybody's out looking to start the new year off with the bang,” said Jeoff Weichelt, Operations Manager for CS Nightclubs.

The Downtown bar, Gasoline Alley, is partnering with three other bars nearby for a giant New Year's Eve block party.

“So Cowboys, Mansion, Blondies and Gasoline Alley, we all work together,” said Weichelt.

People over 21 can buy a $20 ticket beforehand to skip the line and get into these four places.

“That bar hop experience really works out. People kind of move throughout the night, and we've been doing that for 20 year's on this block now. Gasoline Alley has been here since 2009 so it really helps out to incorporate with one big experience, one night to remember on the block,” said Weichelt.

Weichelt said New Year's Eve crowds are great for business.

“New Year's, we probably get about a week's worth of business in one night, but everybody gets partied out, so it makes up for the next week or so of people not being out,” said Weichelt.

He said Halloween, St. Patrick's Day and New Year's Eve are the busiest nights of the year for many bars Downtown.

Down the street, Mackenzie's Chop House also sees a holiday rush.

“We're typically busy, but it's very early busy. A lot of people like to go out and eat a fancy dinner on a nice holiday like New Year's Eve,” said General Manager, Cindy Biondo.

Biondo said families like to celebrate the new year with good food.

“I mean it's a lot of steak and crab and lobster,” said Biondo.

She said on a typical Tuesday night they will serve 100 people, but on New Year's Eve, that number doubles. She expected between 260-275 people to come to Mackenzie's Chop House for New Year's Eve dinner.

“The last big bang, let's celebrate. You had a good year, or if you're looking forward to the new year, instead of this year, just something to say to end on a good note or begin on a good note,” said Biondo.

Weichelt said Gasoline Alley is geared up and ready to help people ringing in 2025.

“So champagne toast at midnight, balloon drops and cash and prizes with those balloon drops.”

Weichelt expects the bars to hit capacity so he recommends going out early. You can find more information about the Block Party on CS Nightclubs website.

