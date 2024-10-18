Barr Trail Parking Lot railroad ties to start being replaced Sunday evening

MANITOU SPRINGS — Starting Sunday evening, all of the old railroad ties in the Barr Trail Parking Lot will be replaced, according to the City of Manitou Springs.

To ensure the safety of crews working, the city says eight to 10 parking spaces will be blocked off all day on Monday and Tuesday during the project.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding this project you are asked to call the Mobility and Parking Department at (719)685-2600.

For City Parking information and updates, visit the City of Manitou Springs website.

