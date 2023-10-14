Banning Lewis Academy opens new turf athletic field Friday ahead of football game

BANNING LEWIS RANCH — Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy held a ribbon cutting Friday for their new turf field. The new field was celebrated just before Friday's match-up kicked off.

The school has only had a football team for the last four years, and until Friday, the team was playing their games at Falcon High School. For the past year, Head Coach Nick Olney has played a huge role in getting the beautiful field on school grounds.

Shortly after the ribbon cutting, the Banning Lewis Academy Stallions football team took the field for their contest against the Colorado Springs Christian Lions.

The Stallions welcomed the new field with a 48-0 victory, improving to 7-0 on the season. It's the longest Banning Lewis has gone in a season with an undefeated record.

The win also gives the Stallions sole possession of the lead in the 1A Tri Peaks League.

While Banning Lewis will finish out the season with two road games, the Stallions were able to play their final home game on school grounds, and the students were able to celebrate senior night in style.

