Baggage screening issues impact travel at DIA

DENVER — Denver International Airport said screening issues with checked baggage was impacting travel at the airport Sunday.

The airport said on social media that the issue was impacting some airline customers and advised travelers to arrive early to allow more time for checked baggage.

The most impacted airlines were Southwest and United, according to DIA.

The problem arose around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. The airport said crews have yet to determine the cause of the issue.

DIA said airline and airport staff were coordinating to resolve the matter by manually moving the bags to aircraft.

Airport officials reported that the baggage handling system returned to normal operations at 4 p.m.