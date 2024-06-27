Back in action⎯Javelin from museum going to Olympic Trials

COLORADO SPRINGS — An artifact from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum is back in action.

Four-time Olympian, Kara Winger is borrowing back her favorite javelin to take part in the Olympic Trials.

Winger who live in Colorado Springs, set an American record with the javelin in 2010 and then another American record 12 years later with the same javelin.

“In terms of artifacts special to the Olympics and to my Olympic journey, it's a really big one,” said Winger, “I didn't really plan on borrowing it back, but here we are, to try one more time.”

She decided to step aside from the sport back in 2022 only she has been working out and feeling which is part of her decision to try for a fifth Olympic games.

She wants to compete with the javelin that has been on display at the museum in Colorado Springs.

“The one that flies the best for me.”

The trials for javelin start June 28, 2024 at the iconic Hayward Field in Eugene Oregon.

___





Tuesday afternoon update on the Oak Ridge Fire Officials in Pueblo County Tuesday held a press conference where they said the Oak Ridge Fire had grown to a total of 495 acres Tuesday. All evacuation orders remain the same. The fire was first reported on Saturday. Oak Ridge Fire Tuesday afternoon updates

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.