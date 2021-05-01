Awkward?! Can you ask someone if they've been vaccinated?

COLORADO SPRINGS — Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is being discussed everywhere. Work, home, and school. You probably already talk about it on a regular basis with friends, family, and neighbors, but is it appropriate to ask someone are you vaccinated?

Even though it's a simple question, it can be uncomfortable, and even awkward to talk about. Experts say the awkwardness comes from many things. One factor, being, how many polarizing views have emerged since the pandemic.

For some people, it's deeply personal, and maybe considered an invasion of privacy to ask that question, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't ask it.

"You don't want to assume, you don't want to come in with preconceived expectations," said Dr. David Harari, an Obstetrician. "You want to meet the person or individual, or patient where they're at, and say what are your thoughts about this? Or what are your thoughts about the vaccine?"

Dr. Harari also says it's important to gauge whether the topic is something okay to talk about. For business situations, like hiring someone, or getting a service done, ask about the safety precautions they're taking.

To make things less awkward, you can also try sharing whether or not you've been vaccinated too.

"Ask yourself why is this information critical to me and why do I need to know this," Dr. Harari explained during an interview with our news partners. "What are you going to do with this information and how are you going to conduct yourself any differently with this information in mind?" he said.

Remember, to try not to be judgmental. If you're dealing with a loved one, tell them how much you've missed seeing them over the pandemic.