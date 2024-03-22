Avoiding trail trouble ⎯ Bridge feature will divide new trails in N. Cheyenne Canon

COLORADO SPRINGS — A closure caused by deep snow in Colorado Springs made way for a jumpstart to construction of a major addition to trails in North Cheyenne Canon Park.

“Pick up a single-track trail and utilize almost all of North Cheyenne Canon and Stratton Open Space on trail, without having to interfere with cars and pedestrians on the roadway,” said Colorado Springs Parks, Senior Landscape Architect, David Deitemeyer.

Work on the new ladders trail was scheduled to start in April.

Crews decided to start a couple of weeks early when the snowstorm caused the Lower Gold Camp access road to close.

The move allows crews to do work where rocks and debris could potentially tumble to the road.

A unique feature a bridge structure going in where the Ladders Trail merges with the bike only Captain Morgan’s Trail.

“It's a timber bridge that will span over the Ladders and integrate a trail feature for those mountain bikers, but then provides that great separation between the Ladders Trail, which is a multi-use multi-direction, and then the downhill bikes on the [Captain Morgan’s] trail.

The bridge is for safety and to add some fun for cyclists.

If all goes as planned the two and half mile trail will open early to mid-summer.

