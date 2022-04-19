Average last snow of the season comes during a spring snow deficit

If it seems like forever since we've seen any rain or snow around here, you're right on!

Other than some occasional flurries, many of us across the Plains haven't seen any measurable snow in almost a month.

KOAA weather 28 days and counting since any measurable snow in Colorado Springs, 29 and counting for Pueblo

In Colorado Springs, our last measurable snowfall happened four weeks ago to the day. That's when 0.2" of snow fell at the Colorado Springs Airport.

In Pueblo, we're 29 days and counting since our last measurable snowfall. That came on March 21st, with 1.2" reported at the Pueblo Memorial Airport.

Both areas have been unusually dry for the month of April, a month that averages 5.5" in Colorado Springs, our second snowiest of the year.

KOAA weather 2022 Snowfall Totals for the Colorado Springs Airport

In spite of a super dry April...it's better news for both cities if we look at the year as a whole.

Thanks to a February frenzy of more than 10", Colorado Springs has picked up 22.7" of snow this year.

That currently puts us above average for the calendar year by about 4".

KOAA weather 2022 Snowfall Totals for the Pueblo Memorial Airport

Although we're currently snow-free this month in Pueblo, an abundance of snowfall back in February and March also has us above average for the year.

The airport is currently sitting at 21.5" for the year, which is above the average of 16.5".

Mother Nature can still deliver the goods even into late spring, but we're running out of time...

KOAA weather Last Snow Climatological Data for Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Today's date of April 19th is the average date for the last snowfall of the season in Colorado Springs.

In Pueblo, we've already cruised past the average last snowfall date of the season. That's April 13th.

Both cities last year recorded measurable snowfall after the average date.

In the Springs, we saw measurable snow twice last May, including for the last time on May 11th.

While rain or snow is not a guarantee this weekend, Mike Daniels and First Alert 5 will be keeping a close eye on the potential for some much needed moisture. Any moisture will be good news!