Avalanche danger up heading into President's Day weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — In Colorado's high country avalanche danger is up because of the snowstorm that just moved across the state.

It reflects the direction of the storm that came in from the south.

Avalanche danger is high in the southern mountains and lowers to moderate further north.

No matter the level, any elevated avalanche risk requires extra caution.

There is an additional human factor that concerns avalanche forecasters.

A holiday weekend is ahead that will bring extra people to Colorado’s mountains.

“This is a notoriously dangerous weekend for us. Presidents Day weekend has unfortunately seen its fair share of accidents, including fatalities,” said Brian Lazar with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, “And so we really don't want that trend to continue for this season.”

Avalanche forecasters also caution that many are misguided on the meaning of backcountry.

It does not require trekking miles down a trail.

Backcountry also includes areas that can be just yards from a parking lot.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center updates avalanche danger across the state daily with maps and information and its website and app.

