Austin Bluffs and N. Academy intersection closed as crews fight fire in storm drain

KOAA
Keep up with your commute with KOAA News5's live interactive traffic map featuring road closures, detours, weather impacts, construction zones and accident alerts in southern Colorado.
Posted at 6:00 PM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 20:06:19-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO — All lanes of Austin Bluffs Pkwy. and N. Academy Blvd. are closed at the intersection, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. Crews are currently on scene managing a fire that is burning in the storm drains.

At this time, it is unclear if there are any injuries, or what caused the fire. The department advises you to use alternate routes as they work on putting out the fire.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.
