Aurora Walmart evacuated after upset customer threatens to ‘shoot up the store’

AURORA, Colo. — A Walmart in Aurora was evacuated Sunday morning after an upset customer allegedly threatened to “shoot up the store,” according to the Aurora Police Department.

It happened around 9 a.m. at a Walmart located at 3301 Tower Road in Aurora.

The suspect, identified by police as Michael Dewyne Tyree, 49, was located at a nearby bus stop and arrested on an active warrant for failing to register as a sex offender, according to Joe Moylan with APD.

Moylan said Tyree got into a verbal argument with store management on Saturday over a purchase he made. Tyree felt he was overcharged and allegedly threatened to return and “shoot up the store,” according to Moylan.

When the suspect returned Sunday morning, Moylan said he again got into a verbal altercation with management and allegedly made a second threat. Police said management evacuated customers and sent employees to a secure location inside the store as a precaution.

Tyree ended up leaving the store and was arrested a short time later. He was booked into jail on additional charges of public harassment and threats, according to police.

Editor's note: Aurora police initially reported the incident occurred at a Walmart location on E. Colfax Avenue. They later corrected the address to the Tower Road location.