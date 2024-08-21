Aurora construction crews unearth WWII training round on old shelling site

AURORA, Colo. — Construction crews in an Aurora subdivision unearthed a military ordnance on the grounds of the former Lowry Bombing and Gunnery Range, according to a social media post from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The World War II munition was found Monday in a housing development on the 4600 block of S. Robertsdale Way, which sits on land that was part of the former 100-square mile bombing range.

The sheriff’s office said bomb techs used X-rays on the Mark 23 Mod 1 training round and determined the ordnance was inert, and turned it over to Buckley Air Force personnel. No evacuations or injuries were reported.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the former Lowry Bombing and Gunnery Range was established in 1938 and used during World War II as a site for military armament and bombing training.

Military training continued on portions of the shelling site until 1963. Several unexploded ordnances were found and removed since the site was decommissioned.

A 1996 Associated Press article reported that the sheriff’s office bomb squad had gone to the former bombing range 17 times that year, removing at least 25 munitions.

The former Lowry Bombing and Gunnery Range is not the only Denver-area location that may have potentially dangerous munitions waiting to be discovered.

The former Camp George West Artillery Range on Lakewood's Green Mountain is being cleaned up by the CDPHE. In the 1930s, the Colorado National Guard leased part of Green Mountain to use as an artillery impact area for rounds fired from the camp.

Watch the following video for more information:

Green Mountain will undergo full sweep for historic military munitions in 2024 after years of small searches





