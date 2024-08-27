Attorneys for group of undergraduate students at Colorado College file federal complaint

COLORADO SPRINGS — Attorneys for a group of undergraduate students at Colorado College (CC) say they've filed a federal complaint claiming the college's inaction violated the civil rights of Jewish students on campus.

Demonstrations happened on campus last spring.

CC students create an encampment in support of Palestine

The complaint was filed on Friday with the Colorado and United States Department of Education details "ongoing discrimination and harassment experienced by Colorado College’s Jewish students in the wake of Hamas’s terror attack on October 7, 2023."

The attorneys say the students have been subjected to genocidal chants, antisemitic slurs and ongoing refusals from the administration to hire a coordinator of Jewish life.

They say the events went unaddressed at the school, which has failed to meet its obligations under the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on national origin or ethnicity in educational programs receiving federal funds.

You can read the complaint below:

News5 reached out to CC for a response when we learned of the complaint late Monday evening.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story when we hear back from CC and as we learn more.

