Attention hikers and bikers--8 months of work starting at Red Rocks Open Space

COLORADO SPRINGS — Hikers and bikers in Colorado Springs need to be aware that a series of projects will be happening at Red rocks Open Space over the next eight months.

Red Rocks is one of the most popular parks in the Colorado Springs Parks system.

I think this is probably our busiest, it is the largest property and has the most trail throughout the system,” said Park Ranger, Wesley Hermann.

Ten years ago a Master Plan for this park was created.

The plan is mostly in place, but heavy use over the past decade also revealed things that need to be changed or improved.

“We do start to see problems, spots that are developed, where misuse is happening, or perhaps a significant rain event has caused an impact to that trail that wasn't there during the Master Plan process. It gives us a chance to go back and revisit those areas,” said Colorado Springs Senior Landscape Architect, David Deitemeyer.

The work will happen in a sequence of a half dozen smaller projects so users can continue to enjoy the open space while improvements go in.

“Work independently within that small project area, complete that, and then move on to the next one,” said Deitemeyer.

Work gets underway the second week of February.

Depending on the weather it should wrap sometime in September.

