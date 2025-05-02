AT&T Call Center in Pueblo to close this summer

PUEBLO — The AT&T Call Center in Pueblo will close this summer, according to the company. The call center will remain open until June.

You can view a statement from the company below:

"We made the difficult decision to close our Pueblo call center operation as part of a broader effort to streamline operations, adapt to changing business needs, and better serve customers. We recognize and value the role this center has played in the community and in the lives of our employees and their families. This decision was not made lightly, and we are committed to supporting our employees through the transition.” AT&T Spokesperson

AT&T said they can't release any information on the number of positions that are impacted by this closure.

