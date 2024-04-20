At least one injured in multi-vehicle rollover accident on southbound Powers blvd

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO — One person was injured when at least two vehicles crashed this morning due to freezing fog in Colorado Springs.

It happened around 8:45 AM at the intersection of Powers Blvd and Union Blvd, when a pickup truck encountered ice and rolled down a hill.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) had arrived on scene when another car slid off the road in a similar location. Southbound Powers Boulevard was temporarily closed as a result of the crash.

The Colorado Springs Police Department reported freezing fog at the intersection as the main cause of the crashes.

The road has now reopened.

