Assault incident from April now being investigated as a homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO — An assault investigation is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The incident happened on April 29th in the 2000 block of Eagle View Dr. located just west of Gerry Berry Stadium. During the investigation, 21-year-old Christian Andrews was arrested for assaulting an at-risk adult.

On May 13, the victim died as a result of their injuries. On May 15, the El Paso County Coroner identified the man as 74-year-old Michael Olson of Colorado Springs. His death is being investigated as a homicide, according to Colorado Springs Police.

This is the 9th homicide investigation in the city of Colorado Springs in 2023. At this time last year, 21 homicides were investigated.

This is still an active investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867.

