Asphalt shortage limiting pothole repairs in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY — The asphalt shortage has made it to El Paso County. "This morning our crews went down to get asphalt and the asphalt we needed to complete the number of projects that we had for today, we could not get enough asphalt. We got a fraction of that. A small amount," said El Paso County Public Works, Executive Director, Kevin Mastin. A day earlier crews were unable to get any material for a day of pothote repairs.

Mastin said he is hearing that production is down for oil need in asphalt mix. At the same time demand is high.

The short-term concern is the ability to make road repairs. Holes and cracks may have to be filled with something temporary. " It can be anything from just putting gravel to millings. Any sort of material that is a solid material that get rid of the hole." This adds work because would have to go back later when the have more permanent repair material.

Managers with El Paso County Public Works are also meeting to consider impacts of a long-term asphalt shortage. "How that could have an impact on the budget that we have and our ability to do projects for the citizens of our county,” said Mastin. Low supply and high demand create an equation for rising prices. For now county leaders want residents aware of the situation. They will prioritize road repairs and work on them with whatever asphalt is available.

