Aspen School District is on lockdown, law enforcement investigating 'potential threat'

ASPEN, Colo. — The Aspen School District is on lockdown as law enforcement investigates a "potential threat" around the schools, according to the district.

The school district said law enforcement is working around the area.

All students are safe and the buildings are secure, the district said. The school is on lockdown.

Parents are instructed not to come to campus.

The Pitkin County Sheriff's office said roads are closed in the area as they work around the Aspen schools.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

