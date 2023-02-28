Ask questions and get answers at the Safe Passage Mayoral Forum Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs April 4th municipal election is right around the corner and candidates have already been participating in forums across the city.

Wednesday is another chance for you to meet the candidates running to be the future Mayor of Colorado Springs. The forum will be hosted by Safe Passage of Colorado Springs and moderated by News5's Brie Groves.

The free event is open to the public will take place Wed. March 1st, 2023 at Safe Passage in Colorado Springs. The forum will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will last until 6:45 p.m.

Can't make it to this event, no worries, News5's Alasyn Zimmerman will be moderating the Palmer Land Trust Mayoral Forum Tuesday, March 7th.

The forum will also be streamed here or on our other KOAA digital platforms.

____

