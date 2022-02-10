As violent crime rises in Colorado, Governor Polis unveils new public safety plan

DENVER — Governor Polis, flanked by a number of state representatives and public safety officials, released his new public safety plan for Colorado Thursday afternoon.

The package Governor Polis is proposing totals $113 million, and the funding will go to a variety of places.

Some of the money will be used as grants to help law enforcement agencies who are struggling with workforce retention, and other funds will help with behavioral health and substance abuse issues by making grants available to non-profits.

The plan comes after a historically violent year around Colorado, including here at home in Southern Colorado.

In total, there were just over 30,000 cases of violent crime in 2021. Crimes that fall under the violent crime classification are murder, non-consensual sexual offenses, assault, and robbery.

There were nearly 3,000 more cases of violent crime than in 2020, and close to 5,000 more than in 2019 and 2018.

In Colorado Springs, it was the homicide rate that made headlines all year, and that increase has continued into 2022, with 8 homicides recorded in just over a month after 43 homicides in 2021. In 2020, according to FBI data, there were 36 homicides.

While 2020 was a year marked by calls for defunding the police from around the country, that did not happen in Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department saw a slight increase in funding, from over $133 million to over $135 million, which is up over $22 million since 2018.

However, as reported by News5's Patrick Nelson earlier this week, CSPD is encountering staffing shortages.

CSPD Recruiting Officer Ruselis Perry said that these staffing shortages are due in part to people being "afraid of the scrutiny... the risk.. (and) the liability." Currently, the City is down 84 patrol officers.

