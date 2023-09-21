As CSP investigation continues, Boulder DA's Office says case of young bicyclist's death remains a priority

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — As Colorado State Patrol continues to investigate the crash that killed young Boulder bicyclist Magnus White, the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office stressed that this case is a priority for the office.

White, 17, was struck and killed by a driver on a training ride near his home in Boulder on July 29, according to a statement from USA Cycling. He was on a final training ride before he was set to compete in the Junior Men’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland. He was also about to start his senior year in high school.

The driver was identified as a 23-year-old woman from Westminster. She was driving a silver 2004 Toyota Matrix at the time, according to a crash report. Because she has not been arrested or charged in connection with this crash as of Wednesday morning, Denver7 is not publishing her name.

Shannon Carbone, public information officer with the DA's Office, said CSP is still investigating the crash.

"Given the mechanical inspection and crash reconstruction analysis that has to be completed, these crash investigations by law enforcement tend to take a while – depending on the circumstances of the crash," she said. "Our office has offered our assistance and emphasized the need for an expedited, but thorough investigation. Whenever the Colorado State Patrol completes the investigation, they will turn it over to the DA’s Office to determine whether charges are appropriate."

As of Tuesday, that investigation is still underway. Once complete, the DA's Office will use the information to decide on any charges.

The crash happened on the afternoon of July 29. White was bicycling southbound on Highway 119 south of N. 63rd Street at the same time as the driver was going in the same direction in the right lane. The driver was going the speed limit, the crash report reads.

The driver drifted out of her lane and into the paved right shoulder. She later reported this "was due to steering difficulty," according to the crash report. Her car collided with the back of White's bicycle and he was ejected.

The driver continued off the right side of the road, down a grass embankment and finally came to a rest after colliding with a fence.

Colorado State Patrol This crash illustration shows a car drifting off the road and hitting bicyclist Magnus White on July 29, 2023.

The crash was reported at 12:30 p.m. First responders arrived three minutes later.

According to the report, the roadway in the area was straight, level, dry and in full daylight. The weather was clear.

The driver's car had to be towed because of "disabling damage," the report reads. It adds that the driver made no "no avoidance maneuver."

The report also details that according to the first responder's opinion, there was no apparent human contributing factor, meaning the driver did not appear to be sleepy, on her phone, distracted, or suffering from a medical episode.

It also reads that White did not appear to contribute to the crash in any way, as he was riding straight on the paved shoulder.

White began cycling through Boulder Junior Cycling and quickly rose in the ranks of off-road cycling competitions, according to USA Cycling. He won the 2021 Junior 17-18 Cyclocross National Championships and competed with the USA Cycling National Team for a season of European Cyclocross racing. He ended the year at the 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championship in Arkansas, the organization said. White represented his community and country at another Cyclocross World Championships in January 2023, USA Cycling said.

On Aug. 6, his family rode their bicycles to his memorial in Boulder. More than 750 friends, family and community members attended the service.

"Though our grief feels unbearable, we will carry on because Magnus would expect nothing less," the family's statement reads. "Magnus was a gift to us and the universe will never explain why he was taken from us. We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from our community in all its forms."

In a statement, White's family — including parents Michael and Jill and his brother Eero — said he had "an amazing smile that always lit up the room."

The full statement is below:

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the tragic loss of our beloved son, Magnus White. We've received an overwhelming outpouring of support from friends, colleagues, and the cycling community, for which we are incredibly grateful. We are now realizing the incredible reach he had across the world. Magnus was dedicated to his family and friends and loved to surround them with laughter. He had an amazing smile that always lit up the room, bringing joy to those around him. Magnus's passion for cycling started at age 2 with his first strider bike and started racing at the young age of 8.

He was an incredibly self-motivated cyclist who was just reaching his potential.

Our pride for Magnus goes beyond his accomplishments as a cyclist and student. He held his character and determination to the highest of standards, which he carried through everything he did in life. He touched the lives of so many people and in time, we will find a way to honor his legacy."

In early August, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis stressed the importance of giving cyclists space on shared roadways.