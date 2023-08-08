Watch Now
Artists in Pueblo hold art show at First Friday Art Walk to help non-profits

A group of artists have pledged the profits for their upcoming "Cosmic Benefit for peace" art show to the Pueblo Heritage Museum as well as a nonprofit that rescues victims of human trafficking.
Posted at 10:36 PM, Aug 07, 2023
PUEBLO, COLORADO — A group of artists used the First Friday Art Walk to help out some non-profits. The "Cosmic Benefit for Peace" art show took place at the Pueblo Heritage Museum last Friday night.

Art pieces were sold at the free event, with majority of the profits going towards the museum, as well as a non-profit that rescues victims from human trafficking.

"I do feel like the time has come for us to set aside our differences and come together to let go of the these really horrible atrocities that we no longer have to put up with," said Meral Doerenee Jones, an Event Organizer.

To learn more about the Pueblo Heritage Museum, you can visit their website.
