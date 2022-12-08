Arrest affidavit released revealing more details of the deadly Club Q shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The El Paso County District Court released the arrest affidavit of the alleged Club Q shooter Wednesday afternoon. The five-page document gave a detailed timeline of the events overnight November 19th.

The shooting which took the lives of 5 people shook the Colorado Springs community. The 4th Judicial District Attorney charged the suspect with 305 counts including first-degree murder and hate crimes.

According to the affidavit, one of the Club Q owners told police on the scene that Club Q had surveillance video with audio of inside and outside the bar. That video was provided to police that night. News5 has not acquired this video at this time.

That owner also told CSPD that employees were trained for an active shooter scenario. Employees were trained to move themselves and patrons to Buddies Private club next door.

According to the affidavit, witnesses told police they heard the suspect reload the gun after the first round of shots. One officer stated they saw a cartridge for an AR-15 style weapon in the passenger seat of the suspect's car.

Also in the document, after being transported to the hospital the suspect allegedly apologized to medical staff and claimed to have been awake for four days.

We're also learning police contacted the suspect's mother after the shooting. According to the affidavit, she told police the two were supposed to go to a movie that night. She told police her son, the suspected shooter, had an errand to run and she did not see her son the rest of that night.

When police asked about weapons owned by her or her son, she said they owned nothing other than a folding pocket knife.

Read the affidavit for yourself.

