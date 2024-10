Around 90 people help cleanup Pueblo as part of 'Runyon to the Res' event

PUEBLO — Last week, the Colorado Lottery held its 'Runyon to the Res' cleanup in Pueblo. This year was the sixth annual 'Runyon to the Res' event, which is part of Colorado Lottery Conservation Month.

Around 90 people walked the fishing pond, lake and along the Arkansas River to clean up a place enjoyed by Coloradans.

The community of Pueblo cleaned up around eight miles of heavily used trails along the Arkansas River.

The Colorado Lottery asks that you take the following with you if you enjoy the trails:



Hi-C box straw wrappers

cans

bottles

cigarette butts



