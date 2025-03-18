Around 400 additional service members approved to deploy to southern border

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE — Around 400 service members have been approved to deploy as part of U.S. Northern Command's (USNORTHCOM's) mission to boost border security, according to Peterson Space Force Base (SFB).

Peterson SFB says 385 engineers from the U.S. Army will conduct tasks, including the following:



construction

mobility support

additional engineer operations

Specific engineer missions will be determined once the service members reach the border. At this time, there is no timeline for these deployments.

The deployment of these service members brings the total number of troops deployed or approved to deploy to more than 10,000. Peterson SFB says this number will fluctuate as units rotate and additional forces are tasked to deploy.

___





Colorado Governor Jared Polis raises the Canadian National Flag at the state capitol In a release from Saturday morning, Governor Jared Polis announced that the Canadian National Flag will be raised at the State Capitol to celebrate March 15 as Colorado Canada Friendship Day. Colorado Governor Jared Polis raises the Canadian National Flag at the state capitol

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.