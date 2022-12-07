Around 100 migrants arrive in Denver by bus; city opens emergency shelter

DENVER — Around 100 Spanish-speaking migrants arrived by bus in Denver Monday night and now the city is working to accommodate them at an undisclosed shelter, according to the City and County of Denver.

The bus stopped at the Denver Rescue Mission on Lawrence Street when it first arrived, but the shelter was at capacity, a spokesperson for the city told Denver7.

In a news release Tuesday, the city said it had activated an emergency shelter at a city-owned rec center to accommodate up to 100 migrants. The city declined to disclose the location of that shelter citing security concerns.

The city spokesperson said they are working to get more information as to where the bus came from. But right now, their immediate concern is providing the 100 people shelter and resources, she said.

The city anticipates the migrants will remain at the shelter for several days.

Last month, the city welcomed a bus of about 50 migrants from El Paso, Texas. They were sheltered at a faith-based facility in west Denver.

Jennifer Piper with the advocacy group, American Friends Service Committee, released the following statement regarding Monday's arrival:

“We're so proud that the City of Denver is providing a safe shelter for newcomers to the US tonight. We don't have details right now to share, but hope to be able to report out any support and volunteer needs to the space in the next couple days. We hope the State of Colorado will also step up to pull down Federal dollars that are available to support people. Together we can give folks a dignified welcome, connect them to their loved ones or help them resettle."

This is a developing story