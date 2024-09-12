Army officially deactivates Pueblo Chemical Depot with ceremony Thursday

PUEBLO — The Army officially deactivated the Pueblo Chemical Depot Thursday. It's been an Army asset for more than 80 years.

There was a ceremony Thursday at the depot to mark the occasion. It stored chemical weapons and then helped to destroy them, including mustard gas, as part of an international agreement.

"This is a celebration of generations and generations of folks that worked out here for so many years and so many moms, dads, aunts, uncles," said Colonel Rodney D. McCuthcheon with the U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot. "So, this is a culmination of the military come together with the local community to build a team to get a mission done for the nation and we did that."

The Army will turn the land over to a development call PuebloPlex, which will house the following:



house manufacturing

storage

distribution operations

