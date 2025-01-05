Army says Vegas Cybertruck explosion suspect displayed no concerning behavior prior to death

COLORADO — In a Saturday night email from the U.S. Army Pentagon, a spokesperson said Master Sgt. Matthew Livelsberger, the Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion suspect, displayed no signs of concerning behavior leading up to his personal leave or his suicide.

Investigators identified Livelsberger, a Colorado Springs resident and active duty military member, as the lone actor in a frightening incident New Years Day when he drove a rented Tesla Cybertruck into the valet of the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, exploding into flames just 17 seconds later.

Authorities said he shot himself in the head as he detonated a bomb comprised of fireworks and camp fuel canisters inside the electric truck's bed. Seven others suffered minor injuries from the explosion. The Cybertruck contained much of the blast.

Livelsberger was on approved leave from his assignment in Stuttgart, Germany with the 10th Special Forces Group at the time of his suicide.

In the statement, the Army also encouraged soldiers to take advantage of their mental health resources.

On Friday, Las Vegas investigators revealed he appeared to be troubled, sharing letters written by Livelsberger, which investigators say showcase his family issues and PTSD.

Livelsberger was a Master Sergeant and a highly decorated Green Beret. He served 19 years in the Army.

The full statement from Brig. Gen. Amanda Azubuike, Chief of Public Affairs, can be found below:

“The Army is fully committed to assisting our Soldiers and has a multitude of behavioral health professionals and resources that are available to our Soldiers around the clock. Additionally, the U.S. Special Operations Command established the Preservation of the Force and Family (POTFF) program which provides holistic care in physical, cognitive, medical, and support resources as appropriate to each individual. We encourage our Soldiers, if they need help, mental health treatment or need to speak with someone, to seek proactive behavioral health treatment either on base or online. They also have the option of talking to an Army chaplain. We are committed to supporting our Soldiers in every possible way. In this particular case, Master Sgt. Matthew Livelsberger had access to and used the POTFF program; he did not display any concerning behaviors at the time, and was granted personal leave. All relevant records were provided to the FBI as the lead investigative agency.” Army Media Relations





