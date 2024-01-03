Arkansas River Trail closes as Pueblo Water works to add a waterway near Southside Diversion Dam

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Water says people should expect closures along the trail on the south side of the Arkansas River.

Access to the river near Waterworks Park is now restricted as crews work to rehabilitate the area where the Southside Diversion Dam stands at Waterworks Park.

Pueblo Water says that foot and bike access is now only available along the north side of the river, except for certain areas with limited access along the south side of the riverway.

People should expect construction crews in the area for the next 10 - 12 months during the rehabilitation process.

The $11 million project will see a new waterway created in the area where the dam used to stand. This will open the Arkansas River and allow for unimpeded passage from the Pueblo Reservoir to Runyon Lake. The project hope is that this will improve rivergoers' safety, river health, and open up more recreational opportunities.

The dam has been the site of accidents and most recently took the lives of 46-year-old Ricardo Sanchez and 16-year-old Jose Valencia, a father and son who drowned near the damn in 2020.

