Are needle exchange programs still banned in Pueblo?

PUEBLO — Can the City of Pueblo ban needle exchange programs? On Tuesday, a judge heard arguments from both sides on whether or not the city violated state law when Pueblo City Council members passed an ordinance banning those programs.

A city ordinance banning needle exchange programs went into effect in May. For two weeks, organizations like Access Point and The Southern Colorado Harm Reduction Association were not allowed to give out syringes.

“The time, the few days that the temporary restraining order was in effect, and people stopped coming in because the primary reason they come in is for the needles. We hope to get them in, build relationships with them, and link them to the behavioral health services, to treatment services, and that's how we do it,” said Darrell Vigil, the CEO Colorado Health Network and Access Point.

“Colorado Health Network has been around since 1983 and our mission is to help folks living with HIV and also prevent the transmission of HIV and other health conditions. We are really here to improve communities,” said Vigil.

The second organization providing needle exchange programs in Pueblo is Southern Colorado Harm Reduction Association (SCHRA). Jude Solano is the CEO of SCHRA and was in court for Tuesday's hearing.

“We are offering other services, but without this particular service, particularly, we don't have access to folks coming in and really knowing what their options are,” said Solano.

In June, the ACLU filed a lawsuit and was granted a temporary restraining order against the ban. This allowed syringes to be handled once again.

“This is a safe zone where they can obtain clean supplies, and we establish relationships with them, and we offer the other systems,” Solano said.

Solano said she wants to better educate people about the work her association does.

“People really just don't understand why we do this and what the implications of not doing it would be on our community. The impacts would be severe, and that's not a good thing to think about,” said Solano.

In court, the ACLU argued Colorado state law allows organizations to operate syringe programs without local interference. But the city's attorney said the ACLU did not provide enough evidence that the city ordinance violates state law.

KOAA News5

“I appreciated that the judge did ask the questions, if the statute states that we need to operate as a syringe exchange program but not be allowed to exchange syringes, how can we call ourselves that? So I agree with the conflict itself, doesn't it,” said Solano.

The judge ruled the restraining order would remain in effect until the judge makes the final decision.

“I thought today's court hearing went pretty straightforward. I think hearing both sides of the argument, I felt like our attorneys did a really good job presenting the facts, talking about the legalities, and I feel pretty good about our position,” Vigil said.

Until then, the SCHRA and Access Point can operate its needle exchange program.

“I think for us, it's business as usual. We'll continue to provide our harm reduction services, helping to improve the community here in Pueblo and help save lives,” said Vigil.

People opposing the ban tell me they believe needles are a tool for people to do drugs, which enables addiction. Other people expressed their issues with taxpayers money being used to fund these programs, saying they think needle exchanges should be under private ownership.

The judge will come back with a decision in two to three weeks.

