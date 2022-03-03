Arapahoe County deputies involved in shooting at apartment complex, suspect is dead

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Arapahoe County deputies were involved in a shooting Thursday morning that left a suspect dead.

Deputy John Bartmann, public information officer with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, said deputies spotted a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 7545 E. Harvard Avenue around 7:40 a.m. Deputies saw one person in the vehicle and they called for cover cars before they ordered the person out of the car.

The person did not comply with the demands.

"He then, at one point, backed his vehicle toward the deputies," Bartmann said. "It was a very small area. Deputies were up at the vehicle and trying to get the suspect out of the vehicle. At one point, shots were fired and the suspect was then hit."

Deputies started life-saving measures until South Metro Fire Rescue arrived at the scene.

Bartmann said deputies found a firearm in the car, but the suspect did not use it.

The Critical Incident Response Team was working at the scene Thursday morning.

The deputies who were involved are on administrative leave, Bartmann said.

The deceased suspect has not been identified.

This is a developing story and will be updated.