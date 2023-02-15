Approaching storm may require a shift south for some plow crews

EL PASO COUNTY — Warm hearts will get a dose of cold with a major winter storm moving into Southern Colorado the night of Valentine’s Day.

Plow crews are watching the arrival of this storm closely.

“We are currently on snow shift, we run 12-hour shifts,” said CDOT Senior Foreman, Eric Meyers.

Crews adapt to the specifics of each storm event.

“If there's less in some areas and more in others we can move people to help cover those heavier impacted areas,” said Meyers.

In Southern Colorado higher elevations like Monument Hill in El Paso also most of Teller County commonly get high snow totals,

Those areas will get plenty of snow, but this storm could drop higher snow totals further south.

Pueblo County which has gotten only small amounts of snow for most of this snow season could see significant accumulation.

“We have varying crews on different shifts that we can flex to accommodate the need,” said Pueblo Public Works Director, Andrew Hayes.

Pueblo will have six to eight plows working through the duration of the storm.

Remember, there's 500 miles of street in Pueblo,” said Hayes, “So we're really focusing in on trying to keep those primary access routes open, arterial streets from schools and hospitals and whatnot to restore those services as fast as possible.”

