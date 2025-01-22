Appointments open for Pikes Peak United Way's free tax assistance program

COLORADO SPRINGS — Starting Tuesday, Pikes Peak United Way is offering appointments for its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program, which gives free help to file income taxes.

WATCH: Pikes Peak United Way offering tax assistance

Appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis. They are available from now until the end of tax season.

According to Pikes Peak United Way, VITA is an IRS-sponsored program that provides free tax preparation for people and families with a houshold income of less than $64,000.

There are several VITA locations in El Paso County, including several one-day pop-up spots throughout southern Colorado. The services are offered in person and available by appointment only.

“This service is vital to so many hard-working individuals and families throughout Colorado,” said Cami Bremer, Pikes Peak United Way President and CEO. “As family budgets stretch to meet basic needs, support in navigating the complex tax code is a way we can support those who need it most. Our trained volunteers come alongside the community, simplifying a complicated and inconvenient process in a way that works for them.”

To schedule an appointment on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., call 211.

