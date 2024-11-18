Applications open for emergency rental assistance in Colorado, closes Wednesday

COLORADO — If you've fallen behind on your rent or are facing eviction, you can now apply for the state's Temporary Rental Assistance.

First, you need to submit a pre-application, then the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) will select people at random. After that, selected applicants will be invited to apply for emergency rental assistance.

DOLA says awards will be limited, and this is not intended to provide ongoing rental support. They also say awards will not exceed seven months of rent or $10,000, whichever is less.

According to DOLA, applicants must have not received a benefit from a rental assistance program in the last 12 months.

To apply and to learn more, visit DOLA's website. The deadline to pre-apply is 5 p.m. Wednesday.

___





Two 14-year-olds arrested for a string of smash-and-grab burglaries in Colorado Springs Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) have arrested two 14-year-old boys who they say are connected to several recent smash-and-grab burglaries. The teens were taken into custody on November 8 and are being held in the Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center. Two arrests have been made in connection to smash-and-grabs across Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.