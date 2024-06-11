Appeal of Blodgett Open Space Master Plan denied

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs City Council denied the appeal of a citizens group wanting a reversal to the recently approved Blodgett Open Space Master Plan.

There was a small concession before the appeal denial.

Council members approved an amendment limiting a proposed parking lot to 50 spaces and requiring public process if there is a desire to add more parking to the lot in the future.

The citizens group filed the appeal arguing not enough people knew about the public process.

They do not want what they call “extreme sports,” like mountain biking.

The also argued that the plan threatened Bighorn sheep that are sometimes in the area.

Supporters of the plan countered that the public process went on for nearly a year and a half with multiple comment and work sessions where close to 2,000 people participated.

Mountain bike supporters showed up to say it is a mainstream activity and it misleading to call it extreme.

The master plan creates hiker only trails, bike only trails, and then multi-use trails for sharing.

Plan creators say the experts at Colorado Parks and Wildlife offered advice on Bighorn sheep and other wildlife, and the plan will enhance habitat rather than hurt it.

All but one council member in attendance voted to deny the appeal.

