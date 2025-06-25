Appeal denied ⎯ Fishers Canyon Open Space moving forward

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — An appeal to overturn the recently approved Fishers Canyon Open Space master plan was rejected by Colorado Springs City Council.

The appeal was denied by a close 5 to 4 vote.

Fishers Canyon is land acquired by the city with the help of funding through the city’s Trails and Open Space Tax (TOPS).

After a 20-month process that included a series public input meetings, the Parks Advisory Board approved the master plan back in May.

A group comprised mostly of neighbors who live near the proposed park appealed the decision before Colorado Springs City Council.___

