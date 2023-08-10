Another roundabout planned for Colorado Springs west side

COLORADO SPRINGS — Another road upgrade project is in the works to improve access on the west side of Colorado Springs.

The project on 31st Street is coming together just as work concludes on 30th Street along Garden of the Gods Park.

The upcoming project is for congestion issues at the intersection of 31st and Fontanero Streets

It is a south-end link from Highway 24 to Garden of the Gods Park.

Because it is also a through route for many locals traffic congestion is common.

“What you see at 31st Street right now, a lot of folks don't want to wait in that queue for the stop signs that are there, so they're actually cutting through the Pleasant Valley neighborhood,” said Colorado Springs Interim Public Works Director, Gayle Sturdivant.

The intersection is awkward because 31st Street is a divided road due to a wide canal for storm drainage and a bridge over it.

It has six access points and four stop signs.

The plan is to improve the waterway and the bridge.

The stop signs go away replaced by a roundabout.

“You're going to have a continuous flow and movement with that roundabout function there. So, people should have less time delay,” said Sturdivant.

The plan considers both park visitors and the neighborhoods in the area.

It really does have that overall benefit that you're going to get tourists in and out of that area without having them tending to cut through the neighborhood,” said Sturdivant “And neighborhood folks trying to go in that area, they can get back into their neighborhood and get off on their side street pretty easily.”

There is a $5.7 million budget for the project.

An open house will be held over the winter to give neighbors a timeline of construction.

Work is scheduled to start Spring of 2023.

