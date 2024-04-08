Annual Space Symposium kicks off Monday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The 39th Space Symposium kicked off Monday at The Broadmoor and Cheyenne Mountain Resort in Colorado Springs.

The symposium aims to bring space leaders together to discuss, address, and plan for the future of space. The event features the following:



exclusive networking

prominent speakers

prestigious awards

At last year's symposium, more than 10,000 people from more than 40 countries participated in the event.

WATCH: SPACE SYMPOSIUM BRINGS BOOST TO LOCAL ECONOMY

The Space Symposium, which first began in 1984, was originally called the National Space Symposium for 29 years. The event was renamed to the Space Symposium in 2014 to reflect the event's global profile.

To learn more about the event, visit the Space Symposium's website.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.